Log by jb030958
Log

Just as I was thinking "I need a circle picture" I spotted this log on a short bike ride!
Julycircles2020
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
KV ace
Good spotting... you've got two circles here... the outer one and an inner one... and maybe more if you count the rings that are probably there too!
July 29th, 2020  
