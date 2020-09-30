Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
346 / 365
Stained glass #2
The Wyoming State Capitol has recently undergone a 4 year restoration. Part of that was restoring the decorative paint (from 1888) on the ceiling in the rotunda.
SeptSSubjects
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
444
photos
49
followers
32
following
94% complete
View this month »
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
Latest from all albums
96
342
343
344
345
97
98
346
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
21st September 2020 3:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
ceiling
,
capitol
,
state
,
stained
,
wyoming
,
septssubjects
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close