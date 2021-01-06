Previous
Good Morning by jb030958
Photo 428

Good Morning

On a chilly walk this morning my husband said "there's your picture". So we stopped for a few seconds to snap this with my phone.
Have a good day!
Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Mallory ace
This is gorgeous and an incredible capture.
January 6th, 2021  
