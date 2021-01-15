Previous
Next
Ice Drop by jb030958
Photo 437

Ice Drop

This was taken last month after the snow storm. I was looking through some photos and thought I posted this one already. Using it today since I am lacking an idea.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise