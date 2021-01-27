Previous
Bloom #3 by jb030958
Bloom #3

Here is orchid bloom #3.
“Where flowers bloom so does hope.” ~ Lady Bird Johnson.
Enjoy your Wednesday everyone!
Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
January 27th, 2021  
KV ace
Beautiful blooms.
January 27th, 2021  
