Photo 448
Bloom #3
Here is orchid bloom #3.
“Where flowers bloom so does hope.” ~ Lady Bird Johnson.
Enjoy your Wednesday everyone!
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Tags
bloom
,
orchid
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
January 27th, 2021
KV
ace
Beautiful blooms.
January 27th, 2021
