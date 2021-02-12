Previous
Golden Heart by jb030958
Photo 464

Golden Heart

This gold pin belong to my very special aunt. Although I’m not a “pin” person I think it is beautiful and I really should wear it especially in February. I’ll give it a try.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Jennie B.

@jb030958

Photo Details

