Photo 463
Gift bag tag
Picked up some Valentine’s Day gift bags for the family and noticed this cute little heart.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
1
0
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
heart
,
bag
,
gift
,
tag
Mallory
ace
Super cute!
February 11th, 2021
