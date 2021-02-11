Previous
Next
Gift bag tag by jb030958
Photo 463

Gift bag tag

Picked up some Valentine’s Day gift bags for the family and noticed this cute little heart.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Super cute!
February 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise