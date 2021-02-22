Sign up
Photo 474
Love locket
Another quick phone photo as we were with the grand kids again today.
Will catch up tomorrow and announce the Macro-heart ❤ challange winner!!
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
621
photos
60
followers
35
following
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
21st February 2021 3:35pm
Tags
heart
,
locket
Milanie
ace
What a lovely locket
February 23rd, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
February 23rd, 2021
