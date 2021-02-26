Sign up
Photo 477
Stroopwafels
My daughter went to Holland a few years ago and she brought back this tin of Stroopwafels. I had no idea what a Stroopwafel was then, but I sure did like them. That tin was empty in no time!
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
626
photos
60
followers
34
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
26th February 2021 2:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hearts
,
stroopwafels
Kathy A
ace
I have no idea what they are either. It’s a cute tin though
February 27th, 2021
Jennie B.
ace
@kjarn
oh sorry I should have described them. They are a sort of cookie with a wafer top and bottom and a creme type center. I've seen them here now with chocolate in the middle! Also they are the perfect shape to lay on top of a tea mug!
February 27th, 2021
KV
ace
Love the orange... the former contents sound yummy!
February 27th, 2021
