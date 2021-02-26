Previous
Next
Stroopwafels by jb030958
Photo 477

Stroopwafels

My daughter went to Holland a few years ago and she brought back this tin of Stroopwafels. I had no idea what a Stroopwafel was then, but I sure did like them. That tin was empty in no time!
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I have no idea what they are either. It’s a cute tin though
February 27th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
@kjarn oh sorry I should have described them. They are a sort of cookie with a wafer top and bottom and a creme type center. I've seen them here now with chocolate in the middle! Also they are the perfect shape to lay on top of a tea mug!
February 27th, 2021  
KV ace
Love the orange... the former contents sound yummy!
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise