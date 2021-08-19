Previous
Snoring! by jb030958
Photo 614

Snoring!

Sugar was taking a nap and snoring (as usual) so I thought it was a good time to get some photos of “animal bits” for the macro challenge.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
