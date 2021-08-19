Sign up
Photo 614
Snoring!
Sugar was taking a nap and snoring (as usual) so I thought it was a good time to get some photos of “animal bits” for the macro challenge.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
17th August 2021 1:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sugar
,
macro-animalbits
