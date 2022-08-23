Sign up
Photo 814
Mill Pond
These pink Lily pads were so tall and caught my eye.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
23rd August 2022 9:35am
Tags
lily
pond
pads
mill
Kathy A
ace
Nice scene, I like the reflections
August 24th, 2022
