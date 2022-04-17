Previous
Old shop & tabacs corner by jborrases
Photo 1700

Old shop & tabacs corner

"Sabatilles" in one of the oldest shoe shop of the city. At the tabacs store you can find tobacco, cigarrettes, and many souvenirs like popular "caganer" figurine and many more
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Juan B.

@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
Photo Details

