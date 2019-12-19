Sign up
Photo 1062
Day 353: OHHHHH, NO !
Wellllllllllll ... it could have been worse... at least my SUV broke down IN the driveway at home !
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
2
0
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
1064
photos
27
followers
21
following
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
JackieR
ace
Oops
December 21st, 2019
JeannieC57
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
It was only the battery .... but what a pain !
December 21st, 2019
