Day 354: Silver & Gold by jeanniec57
Photo 1063

Day 354: Silver & Gold

This is straight out of the camera.... nature's beauty finds me sometimes .....
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
JackieR ace
Beautiful Jeannie!!
December 21st, 2019  
JeannieC57
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you ! Wishing you a wonderful holiday season !
December 21st, 2019  
Peter Day ace
very good photography.
December 21st, 2019  
JeannieC57
@peterday Thank you ... I enjoy taking my camera for a "walk" .... and sometimes nature rewards me !
December 21st, 2019  
