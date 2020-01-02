Previous
Next
Day 2: Elk Crossing by jeanniec57
Photo 1076

Day 2: Elk Crossing

And of course we had to mention the joke... "How do they get the elk to cross where the signs are?"
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise