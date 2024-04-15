Previous
Day 107: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPS! by jeanniec57
Day 107: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPS!

I spent an hour working on the project ... and THEN read what the directions stated to do!

Oh well, this was fun .... now back to the drawing board !!!!!!!
