Day 101: OOOPS ...wrong lens ... too close.... by jeanniec57
Photo 2614

Day 101: OOOPS ...wrong lens ... too close....

Dangnabbit ... I wasn't ready for him to land next to me LOL
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
