Photo 1098
Day 24: Thoughts?
I am trying to learn some new things about the camera... I don't mind criticism !
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
JackieR
ace
Beautiful low Key!! A square crop works I think, accentuate that golden light
January 25th, 2020
