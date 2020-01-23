Previous
Next
Day 23: Dark-eyed Junco by jeanniec57
Photo 1097

Day 23: Dark-eyed Junco

He was waiting for the bluejays to move off from the feeding station.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise