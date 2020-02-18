Previous
Day 49: Hynotic.... by jeanniec57
Day 49: Hynotic....

I need to get printed paper.... I wanted to see if this would work using the computer screen before buying paper.... and I am going to be playing a lot more !!!!
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
JackieR ace
Oooh! Crystal ball near screen?? Very pretty!
February 18th, 2020  
