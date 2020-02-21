Previous
Next
Day 52: Watching like ... well... a Hawk ! by jeanniec57
Photo 1126

Day 52: Watching like ... well... a Hawk !

I was coming across the parking lot and Lazarus had his eye on me ! He is blind in the left eye but he doesn't miss a trick.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise