Day 153: Holy Bear! by jeanniec57
Photo 1227

Day 153: Holy Bear!

I don't know who was more surprised to see the other ... but the bear turned and ran when I snapped this photo.....
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
337% complete

Krista Marson ace
oh, heck no! I never like to encounter bears
June 6th, 2020  
