Previous
Next
Day 237: Black Vulture by jeanniec57
Photo 1309

Day 237: Black Vulture

He won't win a Mr. America contest ... but he is still cool. He was shot, released after healing, shot AGAIN and hit by a car.

Non-releasable for these reasons... but I wonder if he has a target on his back !
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise