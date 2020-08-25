Previous
Day 238: Gurgle, gurgle.... by jeanniec57
Photo 1310

Day 238: Gurgle, gurgle....

This is the run-off from the pond at work....
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
