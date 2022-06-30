Previous
Day 181: Painted Turtle by jeanniec57
Photo 1981

Day 181: Painted Turtle

I scooted this turtle out of the road ... always send a turtle in the direction it is going in even if it doesn't make sense to us!

Why did the turtle cross the road? To go lay eggs most likely. Females wander to lay eggs while males stay close to the waterways.
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
