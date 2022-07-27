Day 208: Polyphemus Moth

Polyphemus moths are our most widely distributed large silk moths. They are found from southern Canada down into Mexico and in all of the lower 48 states.



The adult wingspan is 10 to 15 cm (approximately 4 to 6 inches) The upper surface of the wings is various shades of reddish brown, gray, light brown or yellow-brown with transparent eyespots. There is considerable variation in color of the wings even in specimens from the same locality. The large hind wing eyespots are ringed with prominent yellow, white (partial) and black rings. On the upper surface, there are pink-edged white ante-medial and post-medial lines on the forewing and a pinkish white-edged, black post-medial line on the hind wing. The undersides of the wings have areas with pinkish-white and others with various shades of brown.