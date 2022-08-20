Previous
Day 232: Baby Hummingbird by jeanniec57
Day 232: Baby Hummingbird

Baby bird season is winding down with a few babies ... we have never had a baby hummingbird before ... she is learning all about flowers and will be released soon!
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Milanie ace
How fluffy she is!
August 26th, 2022  
JeannieC57
@milaniet She really is so soft ... her tiny feathers just amaze me.
August 26th, 2022  
