Day 332: Gingerbread Chicken Coop

My best friend gifted us with this gingerbread craft to do with the grandkids... all of us got into the act: laughing, joking, correcting each other about how things should go ... so much fun !

I was sure my husband was going to get out the tape measure and level at one point! We don't put the kids' faces on social media so unfortunately you can't see all the fun!