Day 333: Foggy Day by jeanniec57
Photo 2133

Day 333: Foggy Day

I was glad I didn't have to drive in this fog... as a young person I never understood the older generations complaining about driving in the fog ... NOW I get it !
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
