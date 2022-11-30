Previous
Day 334: Just Play time .... by jeanniec57
Photo 2134

Day 334: Just Play time ....

me and the camera as the house is quiet .... grandkids are back home ... my husband is hunting and the weather is awful outside so I decided to play with the camera inside today.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
