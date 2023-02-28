Previous
Day 59: It's a Cardinal .... by jeanniec57
Day 59: It's a Cardinal ....

in case you were not sure. It's not great. I am not happy with it but I am also finished with it.

It's a female cardinal so that's why she's not red. LOL
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
