Previous
Next
Day 60: Charms from our married life .... by jeanniec57
Photo 2225

Day 60: Charms from our married life ....

I need to take one more of the latest charms on the new charm holder ... this one holds very dear memories too!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise