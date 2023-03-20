Previous
Day 79 : SHEESH ... I hate it when I am wrong ! by jeanniec57
Day 79 : SHEESH ... I hate it when I am wrong !

I said he needed help ...... nope. My crazy man did it himself....

We live in a forest as you can see... taking down a tree is a sad thing but this one was dead/dying and in danger of falling on the house!
