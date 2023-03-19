Previous
Day 78: Ohhhhhhhhhhh .........no.... by jeanniec57
Day 78: Ohhhhhhhhhhh .........no....

My husband is not paying someone $1,000. to take down a tree he can take down by himself!

I can't watch ... wait... I need to take photos!
19th March 2023

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
