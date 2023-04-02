Previous
Day 92: L@@K Who Woke Up!
Day 92: L@@K Who Woke Up!

Chipmunks don't really hibernate but they do become dormant going into a "torpor" like state.

I adore these little guys!
JeannieC57

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator.
Susan Wakely ace
So cute.
