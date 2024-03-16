Previous
Day 76: Screech Owl by jeanniec57
Day 76: Screech Owl

Whew ... I don't even know how many hours I put into this ... a LOT!

There are things I am proud of and things about this I don't like but I need to call it 'finished' !
JeannieC57

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
