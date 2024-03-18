Previous
Day 78: Ohhhhhhhhhhh ! Almost Spring !!! by jeanniec57
Day 78: Ohhhhhhhhhhh ! Almost Spring !!!

18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Milanie ace
What fun to see come up
March 19th, 2024  
JeannieC57
@milaniet One of the few flowers the deer don't eat !
March 19th, 2024  
