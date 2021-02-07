Sign up
Churchrock from the sky
Mavic Air shot while on my hike at Red Rock State Park (near Gallup, NM)
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Drone
Camera
FC2103
Taken
7th February 2021 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
new mexico
,
drone
,
red rock park
