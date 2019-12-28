Previous
Schnozzle - iPhone edit by jeffjones
149 / 365

Schnozzle - iPhone edit

Shot in portrait mode with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, then edited using the Vintage Scene FX app to create the faded look.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Nikon D7200; and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Wondering if the world really needs more photographs
