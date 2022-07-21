Previous
Beached boat - low water by jeffjones
Photo 1022

Beached boat - low water

Kayaking near Lago Vista and the water is very low. One of the little coves has two abandoned boats sitting where the water used to be.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Jeff Jones

Photo Details

