Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1059
ACR editing
I posted this a few weeks ago, but I was never happy with the original photo. I decided to edit it a bit today using some of the techniques from Matt Kloskowsi's "No Light No Problem" seminar and created a couple of pretend spotlights.
Original File is here:
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1430
photos
35
followers
91
following
290% complete
View this month »
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th September 2022 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
edit
,
acr
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close