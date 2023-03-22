Previous
Next
Stormy morning sunrise (Hipstamatic) by jeffjones
Photo 1190

Stormy morning sunrise (Hipstamatic)

We have been getting a lot of rain and snow. This morning there was a small break in the clouds where the sun lit them from underneath. The light only lasted 2-3 minutes and then the gray gloom returned.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise