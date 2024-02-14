Sign up
Photo 1311
Shadow play
New iPhone 15 Pro Max. Still adjusting to the new options and settings.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1311
365 project: 2015-
14th February 2024 5:11pm
pro
iphone
kids
shadows
15
max
