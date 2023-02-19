Sign up
225 / 365
Magpies
One for sorrow, two for joy, three for....??
Magpies in the treetops sniffing out the storm clouds which are moving ever closer.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
225
Views
5
365
COOLPIX S9050
19th February 2023 5:30pm
Tags
birds
,
trees
,
clouds
,
magpies
,
rhymes
