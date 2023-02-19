Previous
Magpies by jenbo
Magpies

One for sorrow, two for joy, three for....??
Magpies in the treetops sniffing out the storm clouds which are moving ever closer.
Jenny

Jenny
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
