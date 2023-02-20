Sign up
226 / 365
Impending storm
Driving back home, this storm cloud covered the whole horizon giving the landscape a very surreal appearance. It looked like a mountain range against the bright blue sky.
Sadly, unable to stop to capture until I got home.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
clouds
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
storm
,
surreal
