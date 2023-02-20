Previous
Impending storm by jenbo
226 / 365

Impending storm

Driving back home, this storm cloud covered the whole horizon giving the landscape a very surreal appearance. It looked like a mountain range against the bright blue sky.
Sadly, unable to stop to capture until I got home.
Jenny

