Gotcha! by jenbo
226 / 365

Gotcha!

Caught my husband nipping outside for a crafty vape.
'Not strictly smoking and not inside the building'
was his excuse.
Sometimes you have to just have to leave it at that!
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

