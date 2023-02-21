Sign up
Gotcha!
Caught my husband nipping outside for a crafty vape.
'Not strictly smoking and not inside the building'
was his excuse.
Sometimes you have to just have to leave it at that!
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
b&w
smoking
vaping
