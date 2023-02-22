Previous
Marie Antoinette..apparently by jenbo
226 / 365

Marie Antoinette..apparently

Art class watercolour specimen today. Marie Antoinette. Not too happy with the likeness but I do love the process...very therapeutic.
Jenny

