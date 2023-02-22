Sign up
226 / 365
Marie Antoinette..apparently
Art class watercolour specimen today. Marie Antoinette. Not too happy with the likeness but I do love the process...very therapeutic.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Tags
art
,
painting
,
french
,
watercolour
