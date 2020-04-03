Previous
Day 3: Japanese dolls - elusive friends by jeneurell
Photo 1302

Day 3: Japanese dolls - elusive friends

Friends come and go - but even our best friends are kept away by an invisible barrier at the moment. As someone said: 'In time this will pass' - hopefully soon.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
