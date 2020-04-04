Previous
Next
Day 4 Japanese dolls - zoom zoom by jeneurell
Photo 1303

Day 4 Japanese dolls - zoom zoom

Playing around with the zoom - just twisting it around as I took the shot.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise