Day 12 Japanese dolls - Double exposure by jeneurell
Day 12 Japanese dolls - Double exposure

I have just discovered the double exposure feature on my Nikon Coolpix 990. I don't know why I'm so excited about it combining 2 images when my Nikon D800 can do 10. Couldn't resist double exposing my dolls with a vase of flowers.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
